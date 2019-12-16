Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
When he checked his social media, Trent Thomsen discovered his mother was the victim of a hit-and-run accident. Police are still trying to find her killer.
When he checked his social media, Trent Thomsen discovered his mother was the victim of a hit-and-run accident. Police are still trying to find her killer. Contributed
Crime

‘Your mum died’: Snapchat breaks tragic hit-run news to son

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
16th Dec 2019 5:51 PM | Updated: 6:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WAKING up on Sunday morning, the first thing Trent Thomsen did was reach for his phone to check his social media.

When the Booval 18-year-old opened a Snapchat from his cousin, he couldn't believe the words he read.

"All she said was 'Trent, your mum died last night' - that's all she said," Trent said.

He closed the Snapchat.

His mum Julie Thomsen, 36, had been walking along the Warrego Highway the night before when she was struck by a car and killed.

Then came the phone calls.

"My sister and grandma rang me straight afterwards," he said.

"But I still don't know really anything about it because nobody in the family has been telling me anything.

"The only thing I know is that my mum was hit by a car and died."

Trent spent Sunday crying and said while his relationship with his mother was strained, he loved her and missed her.

For Trent, the accident harked back to an incident from his childhood when he, as a seven-year-old, was hit by a car and nearly lost his life.

"I was on life support," he said.

Trent said he remembered his mother as a funny and fun mother - though he was estranged from her after the incident and estimated he had only seen her five times since.

"What I know of her, she tries to look after all her kids as best as she can," he said.

"From what I can see, she is nice, caring and helpful - she is always offering to look after her friends' kids if they want to have a break."

Police said Julie was walking beside the Warrego Highway after her car broke down when she was hit by a car.

The Gatton Police Station Criminal Investigation Branch and Toowoomba Police Station Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

If you or anyone you know needs support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

editors picks hatton vale hit and run julie thomsen trent thomsen warrego highway
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Widow's plea to Forestry Corp after fire destroys farm

        premium_icon Widow's plea to Forestry Corp after fire destroys farm

        Business First she lost her husband to cancer and then her farm in a bushfire. Now she's battling to get Forestry Corporation to share the costs of fixing their fences.

        WATCH & ACT: Warnings increase for Northern Rivers fires

        WATCH & ACT: Warnings increase for Northern Rivers fires

        News Bangala Creek bushfire has been elevated to a Watch & Act

        Pubs, clubs, drunken violence targeted in police blitz

        premium_icon Pubs, clubs, drunken violence targeted in police blitz

        News MORE than 70 extra police officers were deployed over the weekend across Northern...

        11-year-old creates ‘mini worlds’ to support RFS

        11-year-old creates ‘mini worlds’ to support RFS

        News Local student's gorgeous creations are raising money for fireys