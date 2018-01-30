Your mobile phone is not your best friend: OPINION

Your mobile phone is not your best friend.

YOUR mobile phone is not your best friend.

Your mobile phone is not a HSC subject nor a full-time occupation.

Your mobile phone won't make you a cup of tea in the morning or hang the washing on the line.

If you are a pedestrian, you can't really see if a car is about to hit you if you are looking at your mobile phone.

Texting on your mobile phone while driving is likely to cause an accident, if not now, very soon.

Is looking at your mobile phone better then taking in the scenery around you?

Is engaging with your mobile phone more interesting than talking to the people you are with?

If so, why not stay home and text your friends and family, it would be way easier (and cheaper) than actually meeting them in person.

Your mobile phone may have all the answers for you at the touch of the button, but are you asking it the right questions?

If we use mobile phones too much will we lose the power of speech, or the ability to write, or to think critically for ourselves.

Will mobile phones be the death of eye contact?

Is the mobile phone the 21st century version of reading the paper on the train?

Do mobile phones care for you when you are sick?

Can they wipe your baby's bottom?

Can they clean up the dishes after dinner?

Will your mobile phone replicate the smell of coffee, or freshly cut, grass or the smell of freshly baked bread?

No, I didn't think so.