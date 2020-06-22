YOUR GUIDE: COVID-19 restrictions eased, what’s open?

CORONAVIRUS restrictions are slowing being eased which is allowing local councils to open up facilities for local community use.

Lismore City Council is reinstating parking patrols around the Lismore CBD area from July 6.

The move comes as a result of COVID-19 restrictions being eased and more local traffic and activity is occurring in the area.

“Now that restrictions have eased, more people and significant activity is returning to the CBD. This means we need to reinstate patrols to make sure equitable parking is available for both shoppers and staff. This will help to reinvigorate the CBD and our local economy,” Lismore City Council’s manager of Development and Compliance Chris Watts said.

“We thank everyone in advance for adhering to all parking signage, such as timed parking and loading zones,” Mr Watts said.

On a brighter note, Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre (GSAC) is reopening more facilities for public use, with the gym, pool and creche all open from today. While the cafe remains closed for the meantime, it’ll be a big boost for local gym goers to be able to return to the facility again. See more on the GSAC reopening here.

Also, for those who like to get among nature, many of the surrounding walking trails and camping spots are reopened or in the process of reopening. You can read about some of the openings here.

In further news, the North Coast could be set to see more music concerts arrive in November. The Great Southern Nights initiative is aiming to bring live music back to regional areas. For more details on the initiate, click here.

Also with restrictions eased, restaurants and cafes are slowly easing back into action as patrons enjoy a night away from home. There’s been some exciting developments in the local hospitality scene such as Richmond Hotel and Mrs Lizzies Cafe getting a new head chef. Read all about it here.