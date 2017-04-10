Your chance to thank our emergency service personnel

Emergency Service rescue a man from the centre of town after heavy flooding in town.

NOW is the time to thank our emergency service personnel for being there when we need them the most.

Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant has launched the 2017 Rotary NSW Emergency Services Community Awards.

Now in their third year, the awards are an initiative of Rotary Districts and Clubs of NSW to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of Emergency Services personnel across the State.

Mr Grant commended Rotary for establishing these awards, which serve to highlight the important work undertaken by emergency services personnel, often going above and beyond the call of duty.

"Our emergency service personnel - both volunteer and paid - are not just first responders, but pillars of strength in communities across the State," Mr Grant said.

"They are the ones we rely on in times of crisis, but they also carry out many selfless acts at other times, through fundraising, community engagement and building community resilience."

In line with the Rotary motto of Service Above Self, the Rotary NSW Emergency Services Community Awards recognise emergency services personnel for their community service beyond the call of normal duties.

The awards have been endorsed by all six NSW Emergency Service agency Commissioners, and are the only time that all emergency services personnel, both paid and volunteer, are recognised in a combined awards ceremony.

The Rotary NSW Emergency Services Community Awards are open to all emergency services personnel from the six official NSW emergency services agencies.

. Fire & Rescue NSW

. Marine Rescue NSW

. NSW Ambulance

. NSW Rural Fire Service

. NSW State Emergency Service

. NSW Volunteer Rescue Association

Funds raised through the awards support the Australian Rotary Health PhD Research Scholarship into Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in emergency services personnel.

Members of the public and emergency services workers are encouraged to submit online nominations via the awards website at http://www.rotaryescawards.org.au.

Nominations will close on Friday May 12. A panel of independent judges will assess nominees on three key criteria:

. Community service above and beyond the call of normal duties, which best exemplifies Rotary's motto of Service Above Self

. Personal attributes

. Contribution to their organisation

An awards dinner will be hosted by His Excellency General The Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Ret'd), Governor of NSW on Friday August 4.