Your chance to see the best gardens in Lismore

GREEN THUMBS: Students from 13 school participated in the 2018 Lismore and District Garden Club Spring competition and the judges said they were very impressed with their efforts. Supplied

GARDENERS on the Northern Rivers have proved they have very green thumbs.

Entires for the 2018 Lismore and District Garden Club Spring Garden Competition showed that people really do love getting out and growing all manner of plants.

Yesterday Lismore MP Thomas George, Page MP Kevin Hogan and Lismore councillor Darlene Cook presented nearly 90 awards to gardeners across 32 categories.

GREEN THUMBS: Caniaba Public School won first prize for their vegetable garden in the small schools garden division in the 2018 Lismore District Garden Club Spring Garden competition. Supplied

Club secretary Dawn Coles said entries were at a very high level this year.

"Judge Gordon Smith from Murwillumbah said he was very impressed by the extremely high standard of entires," she said. "This competition has been very successful with entries from 40 gardens and 13 schools."

Caniaba Public School teacher Ree Overton, who teaches the K1 students, said they were thrilled with their efforts, which saw them take out the Small Schools division.

"We planted lettuce, beans, radish, strawberries, carrots and cabbages," she said.

"Fresh vegetables have also gone into the canteen and we really appreciate that one of our dads, Rod Pearson, and our maintenance person Shane Casson helped us with the the heavy work."

Mrs Coles said the winning gardens will compete in the regional judging against Casino, Kyogle and Woodburn for the Grand Champion next week.

"The Lismore area winning gardens will be open for viewing today and tomorrow and each open garden will display a sign indicating this," she said.

Winners on display today and tomorrow