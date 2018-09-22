Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GREEN THUMBS: Students from 13 school participated in the 2018 Lismore and District Garden Club Spring competition and the judges said they were very impressed with their efforts.
GREEN THUMBS: Students from 13 school participated in the 2018 Lismore and District Garden Club Spring competition and the judges said they were very impressed with their efforts. Supplied
News

Your chance to see the best gardens in Lismore

Alison Paterson
by
22nd Sep 2018 9:00 AM

GARDENERS on the Northern Rivers have proved they have very green thumbs.

Entires for the 2018 Lismore and District Garden Club Spring Garden Competition showed that people really do love getting out and growing all manner of plants.

Yesterday Lismore MP Thomas George, Page MP Kevin Hogan and Lismore councillor Darlene Cook presented nearly 90 awards to gardeners across 32 categories.

 

GREEN THUMBS: Caniaba Public School won first prize for their vegetable garden in the small schools garden division in the 2018 Lismore District Garden Club Spring Garden competition.
GREEN THUMBS: Caniaba Public School won first prize for their vegetable garden in the small schools garden division in the 2018 Lismore District Garden Club Spring Garden competition. Supplied

Club secretary Dawn Coles said entries were at a very high level this year.

"Judge Gordon Smith from Murwillumbah said he was very impressed by the extremely high standard of entires," she said. "This competition has been very successful with entries from 40 gardens and 13 schools."

Caniaba Public School teacher Ree Overton, who teaches the K1 students, said they were thrilled with their efforts, which saw them take out the Small Schools division.

"We planted lettuce, beans, radish, strawberries, carrots and cabbages," she said.

"Fresh vegetables have also gone into the canteen and we really appreciate that one of our dads, Rod Pearson, and our maintenance person Shane Casson helped us with the the heavy work."

Mrs Coles said the winning gardens will compete in the regional judging against Casino, Kyogle and Woodburn for the Grand Champion next week.

"The Lismore area winning gardens will be open for viewing today and tomorrow and each open garden will display a sign indicating this," she said.

Winners on display today and tomorrow

  • Champion Garden: Merv & Fay Ryan, 63A Esmonde St, East Lismore
  • Reserve Champion Garden: Charlie & Dorothy Cox, 59 Walker St, East Lismore
  • Champion Vegetable Garden: Warren & Dawn Coles, 673 Pinchin Rd, Goolmangar
  • Reserve Champion Vegetable: Paul Sandrin, 344 Koonorigan Rd, Koonorigan
  • Country Garden Winner: George & Elaine Schumacher, 64 Bridge St, Wyrallah
  • All Seasons Garden Winner: Jeff & Kerrie Cox 14 Dunromin Dr, Modanville
  • Garden Featuring Trimmed Shrubs: Kevin Pursey, 251 Koonorigan Rd, Koonorigan
  • Display of Succulents and Cacti, Edda Witchard, 304 Dunoon Rd, Modanville.
lismore garden club northern rivers community northern rivers gardens spring garden club competition
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Motorbike rider dies after horrific three-vehicle crash

    Motorbike rider dies after horrific three-vehicle crash

    News A MAN in his 50s has died after a crash on Bangalow Rd this afternoon, which involved a motorbike, a tip truck and a station wagon.

    Trial told of 'bizarre sexual manipulation' tweet

    premium_icon Trial told of 'bizarre sexual manipulation' tweet

    News Spiritual healer is suing former client for defamation

    CCTV coverage to be expanded in Lismore

    premium_icon CCTV coverage to be expanded in Lismore

    Crime "It's a welcome addition to crime prevention”

    7 best spots for breakfast on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon 7 best spots for breakfast on the Northern Rivers

    Business Where's the best place to get a delicious morning meal?

    Local Partners