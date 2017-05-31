Your chance to see Lismore's stars perform

The 2017 Stars of Lismore contestants team up with local dance teachers to perform and raise money for Cancer Council NSW.

AFTER much anticipation the Cancer Council's 'Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer' tickets are on sale tomorrow, June 1 at 9am.

Tickets are $70 per person which includes a two course meal and a great night of entertainment.

The event will showcase 11 of Lismore's high profile business people as they team up with local dance teachers to learn a choreographed routine.

Community Relations Coordinator at the Cancer Council Northern Rivers, Abby Wallace, said the stars are working hard to make the night spectacular.

"Lots of surprises, a lot of fun, some familiar faces getting up there being really brave and performances are looking really amazing,” Ms Wallace said.

Medical oncologist, Adam Boyce, said he has been working hard with his teacher Serena Joy to nail his flamenco routine.

"It's very complicated, lots of foot work and arm work and it gets very complicated when the arms and feet have to go together at the same time.”

"It's going to be spectacular and the Cancer Council is such a good cause that it really wasn't a hard decision to make to get involved.”

The Northern Star's very own Marnie Johnston said she welcomed the challenge and a chance to give back to the community.

"I believe it is a person's duty to give back to their community as much as they can,” Ms Johnston said.

"The Cancer Council is a brilliant cause, and I know a number of people in my life who have benefited from what they do.”

Karen Miles, from Hooked On Swing Dancing Lismore, has been working with Transaction Banking Specialist Lauren Wild and says she will be a brilliant edition to the nights performances.

"This is our first year and we are very excited to be on board and we couldn't of asked for a better star, Lauren is enthusiastic and she comes to our lessons every week with a smile on her face, she is just brilliant.”

The stars are fundraising for Cancer Council NSW as part of their involvement in the event, which will go towards supporting cancer research, services and prevention programs.

"Transport to Treatment, the Cancer Council Information Service at St Vincent's Hospital in Lismore, and the Pro Bono Legal and Financial Planning Program are just three of the many vital support services we can continue to provide because of fundraising events like these,” Ms Wallace said.

For more information or to donate to your favourite star, see https://everydayhero.com.au/event/starsoflismore2017