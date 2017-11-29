Your chance to own South Lismore post office

IF YOU are looking for a solid reliable income and a five-day-a week, nine-to-five job, the South Lismore Post Office could be the business for you.

The post office offers attractive returns and has recorded solid year-on-year growth. It offers plenty of potential to expand via additional products and services or extended trading hours.

Selling agent Darryl Rose, of Elders Alstonville, the business would be ideal for a family: "You could run it as a husband and wife team with one family member working school hours and doing the school run.

"Alternatively, you could keep the current casuals employed and make it a four day a week job.”

Australia Post offers an extensive range of services that more than make up for the decline in letters, including the booming demand for parcel delivery.

There is also plenty of scope for expansion into areas like technology and exclusive Australia Post lines.

The approval of a new subdivision in the area will also contribute to future business growth, Mr Rose said.

"Post offices are a secure investment again and hot property,” he said.

"South Lismore Post Office has a great catchment area from out to Modanville, Bentley, Caniaba, and South and North Lismore - including the new development - and everywhere in between.”

The current owners are keen to enjoy their retirement, and are ready to negotiate on price.

For more information, contact Darryl Rose at Elders Alstonville on 0418 270 975.

South Lismore Post Office

Address: 73 Union St

Price: $660,000 plus SAV negotiable

Inspect: By appointment

Agency: Elders Alstonville

Contact: Darryl Rose 0418 270 975