Your chance to own a piece of Indigenous NRL history

Cody Walkers's Indigenous boots worn with South Sydney Rabbitohs in an Indigenous round NRL clash against St George Illawarra Dragons on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Cody Walkers's Indigenous boots worn with South Sydney Rabbitohs in an Indigenous round NRL clash against St George Illawarra Dragons on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

EVER wanted to own a piece of sports memorabilia history?

Mudyala Aboriginal Corporation have teamed up with the South Sydney Rabbitoh, Rising Warriors, Headspace Grafton and three talented Indigenous artists for a good cause.

The corporation will be auctioning off special one-off pieces including football boots worn by the Rabbitohs and a signed jersey from the annual Indigenous round clash against St George Illawarra Dragons last Thursday.

Starting with Braidon Burns’ boots at 2pm on Tuesday, August 4, each pair of boots will be up for auction for three days.

A new pair, designed by artists Harrison Barnes or Allan McKenzie and worn by superstars including Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell, will be going up for auction each day until Sunday August 9, ending on Tuesday August 11.

Funds from the auction will go to the Rising Warriors program, which has been introduced to tackle the youth suicide problem among Indigenous communities in the North Coast and Northern Rivers regions.

Some of the custom Indigenous boots worn by South Sydney Rabbitohs players in their Indigenous round NRL clash against St George Illawarra Dragons on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Manager at the Mudyala Aboriginal Corporation, Aneika Kapeen, said it was an exciting way to get behind a good cause.

“It’s great to be able to help Rising Warriors establish itself in the area. With COVID-19 restrictions they’ve had to hold off on their first programs but it’s an important issue,” Kapeen said.

“It’s crucial that we try to change the ways of dealing with mental health. Indigenous youth are struggling and turning to self-harm, but we want to teach them that it’s not weak to speak.

“I know a lot of the younger generation, especially young boys and men can be marginalised when they talk about their feelings but we’re trying to break the stereotype.”

The Rising Warriors program will integrate Indigenous elders and current NRL players including Rabbitohs star Cody Walker, to help the younger generation to better understand how to deal with their mental health.

Kapeen said it was great to see younger artists like Barnes getting national recognition for his work alongside high profile artist McKenzie.

“Allan has a massive platform whereas Hunter is only a young fella’. There’s an amazing story behind their work and that can be found on our Facebook page,” she said.

Rising Warriors founding member Levi Caldwell was thankful for all the support as he looks to make a difference to Indigenous communities across the region.

“The South Sydney players, artists and everyone else’s support towards the program and the corporation has been huge, we can’t thank them enough,” Caldwell said.

To bid for these historic pieces of Indigenous memorabilia, head to the Mudyala Aboriginal Corporation Facebook page.