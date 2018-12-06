Your chance to meet singer and X Factor winner

Samantha Jade will be performing at Lismore's Christmas carols night this weekend.

ORGANISERS of Carols in the Heart have announced that Aria award-winning singer-songwriter Samantha Jade, who is headlining the event, will hold a special CD signing in Lismore this Sunday.

Samantha Jade won the fourth season of The X Factor Australia and has gone on to have a successful music and acting career including starring on Home and Away.

She has recently released her new album The Magic of Christmas and will be singing classic carols as well as some of her best-known hits at the event.

Samantha Jade will be at Santa's Wonderland at 100 Molesworth St on Sunday, December 9 from 10.30am until 11.30am for a signing session.

Visitors will be able to meet the star, purchase her new Christmas album and have it signed.

Later that evening, Jade will be joined on stage at Carols in the Heart by a fantastic line-up of local singers, dancers, musicians and performers at Lismore's annual community Christmas celebration.

Families are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and enjoy a relaxed afternoon including free face painting and jumping castle, a visit from Santa and spectacular fireworks. Food and refreshments will also be for sale.

Carols in the Heart is at Crozier Field, 144 Magellan Street, Lismore. Gates open at 4.30pm with the first carols from 5.30pm. Entry is free.