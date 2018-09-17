Your chance to meet a guru in the travel industry

INDUSTRY specialist for travel and tourism Omri Godijn, is coming to Byron Bay as a guest speaker for a special event.

Mr Godijn is the Marketing & Commercial Industry Director for Travel News Corp Australia, and his passion is for travel marketing.

His work involves "drawing on the unique world view and the resources available within publishers to build our collective knowledge of how to get consumers onto planes, into their cars - and out & exploring the world".

He believes travel is truly the most joyful of discretionary spends, and one which continues to grow in value after it is consumed.

"While the interiors of new cars fade with time and use, and consumer goods are consumed with only transitory benefits, the memories of holidays with loved ones are burnished with time," Mr Godijn's bio reads.

"Travel forges relationship bonds and and provides the year markers by which we look back at the years."

News Corp has Australia's largest most trusted travel brand escape with six million readers, and 13 million travellers in all.

Mr Godijn said he believed publisher partnerships "can and should go deeper than mere providers of audience" such as "helping travel businesses connect with consumers...uncovering new consumer insight into how travellers make decisions to drive outcomes for partners" and sorting through data.

Mr Godijn's past roles include Fairfax Media and SBS.

The Northern Star and Destination Byron presents Insights and Total Lifecycle Marketing in the Travel Tourism Industry with the special speaker.

At Elements of Byron, Byron Bay on September 20 from 7.30-9am.

To book, visit www.trybooking.com/418404