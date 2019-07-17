Menu
Sydney Conservatorium of Music 'buddie' Hayley Witmore with Leo Laddin-Catron, 14, of Byron Bay at the Northern Rivers Conservatorium preparing for Northern Rivers Youth Orchestra 2019.
Sydney Conservatorium of Music 'buddie' Hayley Witmore with Leo Laddin-Catron, 14, of Byron Bay at the Northern Rivers Conservatorium preparing for Northern Rivers Youth Orchestra 2019.
Entertainment

SNEAK PEEK: 80 talented young musicians to share skills

17th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
MORE than 80 young musicians have been busily rehearsing at the Northern Rivers Conservatorium ahead of tomorrow night's concert at Lismore City Hall.

Now in its eighth year, the Northern Rivers Youth Orchestra program gives local music students the opportunity to work with students from the Sydney Conservatorium of Music and to experience the social and educational benefits of playing in a large ensemble.

This year there will be a wide range of music, from the high energy to the sublime, sourced from the movies, iconic bands and the great symphonies.

Musical director Michael McCabe said the music selected was designed to encourage and build musical skills at each level, with the senior groups looking to also develop the higher levels of musical performance.

"Throughout my career, ensembles have been a very important part of my teaching," he said.

"Regular ensemble playing hones the technical skills to allow musicianship to develop to its full potential.

"Workshops and camps, such as NRYO, are the high points along this pathway which provide such a benefit not only to the students' musical progress but also to their personal development."

A public performance for family, friends and fans will be held at Lismore City Hall, with the support of NORPA, from 6.30pm tomorrow night.

It will include performances from the junior and senior orchestras, and dinner will be available for purchase at the venue from 5pm.

For concert tickets and more information head to the Northern Rivers Conservatorium website at www.nrcac.edu.au.

