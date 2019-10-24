Your chance to have your say on the drought

HAVE you or your community been affected by drought?

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin is encouraging people to make submissions to a parliamentary inquiry into support for drought-affected communities in NSW by the closing date of November 29.

Ms Saffin said she welcomed the inquiry by the Legislative Assembly Committee on Investment, Industry and Regional Development, chaired by Albury MP Justin Clancy.

"This inquiry is timely as I have been lobbying NSW Minister for Water Melinda Pavey and other ministers on water supply and drought relief issues raised with me by Tenterfield and Kyogle shire councils, and constituents in these LGAs,” Ms Saffin said.

She said the committee would report on the impacts of drought on regions like the Northern Tablelands and Northern Rivers and identify potential government action with particular reference to regional businesses, economies and communities, including:

Population loss and loss of key trades, skills and businesses, and community services such as schools and medical services;

Business debt finance and responses of financial companies to the impact of drought;

Direct and indirect impacts of drought on businesses and industries;

Transition and recovery from drought when drought conditions begin to improve;

Preparedness for future drought events;

Assessment of current Government programs;

Temporary relief from state taxes, charges and levies for drought-affected businesses;

Capacity and coordination of town water supplies and further recycling opportunities.

Ms Saffin said individuals or community groups could make a submission via the committee's website, by emailing investmentindustry@parliament.nsw.gov.au or mailing submissions to The Chair, Committee on Investment, Industry and Regional Development, Parliament House, Macquarie Street, Sydney NSW 2000.

For more information about the inquiry or making a submission, contact Committee staff on 02 9230 3382.