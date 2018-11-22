Your chance to have your say on Falls and Splendour site

The NSW Independent Planning Commission (IPC) will hold a public meeting at Ocean Shores in December to listen to the community's views on the development application at north Byron Parklands.

The $42 million development application to make North Byron Parklands a permanent home for Splendour in the Grass and Falls Festival was referred on Tuesday by the Department of Planning and Environment (DP&E) to the IPC for a final decision.

In September 2017, the project approval was extended by 20 months to allow additional trial events until August 31, 2019, so a decision is needed soon if future events are to be scheduled at the venue.

The IPC is the consent authority for the development as Byron Shire Council (BSC) and Tweed Shire Council (TSC) objected to the proposal and more than 25 public submissions also objected.

The meeting will be held at the Ocean Shores Community Centre, 55 Rajah Road, Ocean Shores, on Monday, December 10, from 10.30am.

The meeting will be open to the public to observe the proceedings, and those who would like to apply to speak at the meeting must register before 5 pm on Wednesday, December 5, by completing a registration form and emailing it to ipcn@ipcn.nsw.gov.au.

The IPC will also accept written comments up to one week after the public meeting. Written comments are weighed the same as spoken presentations.

The IPC estimated the final decision regarding the venue may be completed within seven weeks.

"Determinations of state significant development applications typically take around six to seven weeks from the time of referral to the Commission; however, that can vary somewhat should the Commission request more information from the applicant and/or Department of Planning and Environment, or if needs to commission independent expert advice prior to making its determination," an IPC spokesperson said.

In the report submitted by the DP&E, the state government organisation acknowledged public concerns about the development.

The Department identified the key issues for assessment are traffic and transport, noise, waste water and the increase in festival size.

The Department exhibited the DA, modification request and accompanying EIS for the development between December 15, 2017, and February 16, 2018.

DP&E received 7204 submissions during the exhibition period, including eight from public authorities, 24 from community organisations and 7172 from the public.

Of the 7204 submissions received, 7057 were in support, 29 provided comments and 118 objected to the proposal including Byron Shire Council and and Tweed Shire Council.

Information and forms relating to the public meeting and the process can be found in the IPC's website.