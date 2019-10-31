Your chance to get up close to these American legends

FIRST STEPS: The latest addition to the Aranyani Bison family.

ARE you looking for something new and different to do this weekend?

Why don't you take the opportunity to go and check out some real-life American bison, right here in the Northern Rivers?

This Saturday is National Bison Day, and Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park at Myrtle Creek, south of Casino will be celebrating with an open day.

Throughout the day there will be games with prizes, bison feeding demonstrations and educational talks.

The Aranyani Bison food trailer will be there serving bison burgers, bison hot dogs and chips from mid-day.

There will be a jumping castle, as well as two local musicians, Ollie Twohill and India Dupriez, performing during the day.

As calving season has started the ranch will be holding a naming competition for newly-arrived R's calf. The person whose name is selected as for the calf will receive a deluxe overnight Tipi stay at the ranch.

With all the drought and fires which have affected the Myrtle Creek and Bungawalbyn area, Aranyani's owners Damen and Shannon Wells said they wanted to create a special day for the community.

The Wells said fireys who fought the fires at Busby's Flat Road and Rappville will be given free entrance for the day.

Mr Wells said the open day is also a great opportunity for the community to come together for a fun day out and support a local primary producer and tourism operator that has felt the impacts of the drought and fires.

"We've been having to truck a lot of water and feed to keep our animals going. More so than any other year of our 12 years of operating here,” Mr Wells said.

Mr Wells said many people weren't aware the ranch existed, and said the National Bison Day open day was the perfect chance for people to explore some of the attractions close by.

He said many people also weren't aware that National Bison Day, which is now celebrated the first Saturday in November every year in America, was created by the Aranyani team.

For more information about National Bison Day or the open day, visit the website www.aranyanibison.com or find them on Facebook at Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park.