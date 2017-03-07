Your chance to get onstage with a celebrity chef

HAVE you entered our Eat the Street experience competition yet?

The Northern Star, in conjunction with the Lismore City Council, are giving our readers the chance to win an Eat the Street experience.

The major prize winner will get to enjoy a half hour on stage with a celebrity chef at the event.

There will be 20 more winners who will receive a $25 food voucher each to use at Eat the Street.

To enter, fill out the form here before noon on Thursday March 9.

(Please note, you must be over 18 years of age to enter)