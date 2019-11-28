Your chance to get discounted festival tickets

Alyse Roberts, 23, Laura Elliott, 21, Keneeka Gorter, 21 all from Tweed Coast and Bella Staracek,19, from Brisbane at the Falls Festival in North Byron Bay, Tuesday, 1 January, 2019. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese).

SPLENDOUR in the Grass 2020 and Falls Festival 2019/20 will offer discounted tickets in the first ever Black Friday sale by organiser Secret Sounds.

The company confirmed the Black Friday sale will start at 8am (AEDT) on Friday, November

29, and run across the entire weekend.

The sale will also include a number of music tours across the country.

“We are very excited to announce our first ever #blackfriday sale. We’re offering up some huge specials across our impressive selection of upcoming festivals and tours,” the announcement reads.

For this year’s Falls Festival, Secret Sounds announced a limited 20 per cent discount on all Festival Tickets on that weekend.

The Byron Bay leg of Falls Festival will be held at North Byron Parklands from December 31, 2019, to January 2, 2020.

A maximum of 25,000 music fans are expected in the venue each day if tickets sell out.

Also to be held at North Byron Parklands in 2020 will be the 20th anniversary version of Splendour in the Grass.

Secret Sounds are releasing their first handful of tickets to the festival, to be held at the Byron Shire venue from July 17 to 19.

Limited allocations of VIP Village tickets will be available for the lucky few.

Secret Sounds will be donating $2 from every Black Friday transaction to the Salvation Army Disaster Relief.

Some of the other tours participating in the Black Friday Sales will include Liam Gallagher, Dermot Kennedy, Yungblud, Two Door Cinema Club, Milky Chance, Laura Marling, X Ambassadors, Gerry Cinnamon, Hobo Johnson & The Love Makers, Pink Sweat$, Cave Town, Bob Moses and more.

For details, visit https://www.secretsounds.com/black-friday/