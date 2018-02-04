Your chance to gain valuable work experience

APPLICATIONS are still open for a new training and work experience program for 17- to 24-year-olds - but you need to get in quick.

The new vocational training and work experience program being run by the Byron Shire Council in partnership with Byron Community College has extended its applications deadline to mid-February.

The new program, which will run from February 15 to June 2018, is part of a pilot funded through the NSW Government's Smart and Skilled Strategy to support vocational training and the skills of local government workers across five regional local government pilot regions.

About 12 young local people aged 17 to 24 will be selected for the skills-based training at Byron Community College which will culminate in work experience at Byron Shire Council.

"This is a invaluable opportunity for young people from our community to get skills and confidence and a head start," Byron Shire Council's acting general manager Mark Arnold said.

"The council is a big supporter of better training and jobs for our young people and this program is another way we can offer practical assistance and help build the skills of our young people so they're better prepared for the workforce."

As part of the program, Byron Community College will deliver a series of 'pre-employment' training units.

Full details about the program, including how to enrol, are now on the Byron Community College (RTO 90013) website, or you can call 6684 3374.