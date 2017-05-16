Your chance to air your views on flooding in Kyogle

KYOGLE residents can have their say on the recent flood event.

NSW SES invites all businesses and residents of the Kyogle community and surrounding villages to attend a community forum to discuss the recent flood events in their area.

The forum will provide an opportunity for you to share your experiences so the Kyogle Council and SES can gather a detailed understanding of what the community went through and what they may need. The forum is the first step in the process where they will look at ways to work together to help the community prepare, respond and recover from any future events.

The council thank everyone in Kyogle and surrounding area who assisted NSW SES and their fellow emergency services and community members during the recent flooding.

They said: "We value your participation and look forward to seeing you there.”