Your best tenant could be waiting

IF YOU have a property for rent between Tweed and Grafton, North Coast Community Housing (NCCH) are urging you to lease them your property, promising "no vacancy down time”.

NCHH Project Officer Tracey Brown de Langan said it's a win-win situation if you're interested in property investment without having to manage tenants.

"Home owners who lease their properties to NCCH have no vacancy 'down time', pay no agent fees and are guaranteed to receive full market rent on time,” Ms de Langan said.

"You're providing homes to low and middle income earners who could otherwise not afford to rent in the current market.”

NCCH has been managing social and affordable housing in the Northern Rivers since 1984 with over 1,000 properties currently in their portfolio.

Tenancies are managed by NCCH and owners are provided with regular inspection reports.

Property owners are only responsible for normal wear and tear repairs and their council rates. Tenants pay their own water and electricity.

NCHH operates "a significant headleasing program, where we directly lease properties from a private landlord or agent”, Ms de Langan said.

The lease is the standard residential tenancies agreement used in NSW.

NCCH currently has more than 160 separate headlease agreements with property owners throughout the North Coast of NSW.

NCCH landlord includes: