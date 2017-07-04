24°
News

Your best tenant could be waiting

JASMINE BURKE
| 4th Jul 2017 7:30 AM
NCCH has been managing social and affordable housing in the Northern Rivers since 1984 with over 1,000 properties currently in their portfolio.
NCCH has been managing social and affordable housing in the Northern Rivers since 1984 with over 1,000 properties currently in their portfolio. DAVE HUNT

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU have a property for rent between Tweed and Grafton, North Coast Community Housing (NCCH) are urging you to lease them your property, promising "no vacancy down time”.

NCHH Project Officer Tracey Brown de Langan said it's a win-win situation if you're interested in property investment without having to manage tenants.

"Home owners who lease their properties to NCCH have no vacancy 'down time', pay no agent fees and are guaranteed to receive full market rent on time,” Ms de Langan said.

"You're providing homes to low and middle income earners who could otherwise not afford to rent in the current market.”

NCCH has been managing social and affordable housing in the Northern Rivers since 1984 with over 1,000 properties currently in their portfolio.

Tenancies are managed by NCCH and owners are provided with regular inspection reports.

Property owners are only responsible for normal wear and tear repairs and their council rates. Tenants pay their own water and electricity.

NCHH operates "a significant headleasing program, where we directly lease properties from a private landlord or agent”, Ms de Langan said.

The lease is the standard residential tenancies agreement used in NSW.

NCCH currently has more than 160 separate headlease agreements with property owners throughout the North Coast of NSW.

NCCH landlord includes:

  • A full market rent paid
  • Rent paid in advance each month and on time directly to your nominated account
  • Any other required charges paid, e.g. water usage or repairs considered top be our responsibility
  • No agent or commission fees
  • Full rental bond paid for the property
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  affordable housing northern rivers property rental properties

Cruelty charges for man who allegedly bashes his dog

Cruelty charges for man who allegedly bashes his dog

A MAN has repeatedly punched a dog in the face in the car park of a Tweed shopping centre because he claimed it went to the toilet on his car.

  • News

  • 4th Jul 2017 7:30 AM

Cyclist, 70, in critical condition after crash

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter

Police appeal for information about crash

Lennox playground to open soon

Lennox Head playground fenced off while under repair.

Ross Park playground being repaired

Using language to 'strengthen' culture

YOUTH INVOLVEMENT: Local kids leading the NAIDOC Week walk in Ballina yesterday.

"Today, only around 120 of those languages are still spoken"

Local Partners

Everything big in outdoors

THE 4WD Caravan Camping and Marine Show has a new name, but all the same kicks.

New shark detection technology ready for summer

Rotorwing Helicopter Services spotted a 3m plus great white shark in close proximity to surfers off Boulder Beach in Ballina. Photo Contributed

Shark sonar systems the "most promising solution"

DAAS: The three bad boys of comedy are back

COMEDY: The Doug Anthony All Stars are an Australian musical comedy, alternative rock and vocal trio who initially performed together between 1984 and 1994.

Never ask them what their shows are about...

Dandyman has a snazztastic new show

STAR: Byron Shire's Dandyman (Daniel Oldaker).

Daniel Oldaker is back to local stages with a brand new show

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Roezi Cakar and Rod Sellwood of Bangalow Farm at the Byron Markets with their massive Daikon radishes.

Where to get good coffee and fresh produce from

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

REALITY TV contestants are used to revealing personal information to a national audience, but last night’s MasterChef could have taken that a bit too far.

Q&A: Bob Katter drops 'blackfella' bombshell

Bob Katter is a long time supporter of Aboriginal rights.

Bob Katter said he sometimes “identified as a blackfella”

Youtube and TV star Stevie Ryan dead aged 33

A comedian and actress has died at 33 from a suspected suicide

The Voice winner Judah Kelly keen for Queensland homecoming

Laidley's Judah Kelly has been crowned The Voice winner for 2017.

THE Laidley singer is celebrating his No 1 single today.

The Voice Grand Final rules ratings

The moment Judah Kelly is crowned the winner of The Voice.

THE Voice Grand Final scored a big win in last night’s TV ratings.

Emma’s the Belle of 2017 box office

Midway through 2017, Beauty and the Beast remains the Belle of the box office in Australia.

Flops and hits of 2017: Emma Watson a beauty, Ben Affleck a beast.

Packer sends in security team to protect Stefanovic

James Packer and Karl Stefanovic in 2012.

Security tried a number of tactics to keep away paparazzi.

Immaculately Presented and Move in Ready

7/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Located just outside the township of Byron Bay in a peaceful leafy area, this immaculately presented townhouse is a short walk to local schools, the famous...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Modern Essence Of Beachside Living

2a Clifford Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,295,000 to...

Stylishly modern and beautifully renovated, this stand-out, quality home is positioned in a highly sought after private and relaxed beachside location, offering...

First Home Buyers &amp; Investors – A Rare Opportunity

4/14 MacKay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $630,000 to...

Situated at the top of a hill with a perfect north aspect and even a glimpse of the ocean and lighthouse! This modern renovated 2 bedroom apartment represents one...

Character filled hinterland property

624 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 4 3 Contact Agent

Enjoy your very own nature retreat with this gorgeous secluded property. Set on just over 37 acres with a charming, renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom timber...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

Perfectly Positioned

5/34 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $750,000 ...

Located directly across from Main Beach and just a short walk from Byron Bay's town centre is this three bedroom unit with lock up garage. This three bedroom unit...

Premiere Large Block With Elevation &amp; Views

8 Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Residential Land 0 0 $600,000 to...

Roundhouse Place sits at one of the highest points of Ocean Shores yet is only 1km to the beach, 700m to the local shops and 500m to the Ocean Shores golf course...

Pavillion Style Home + Studio In Beautiful Ewingsdale

9 Angus Place, Ewingsdale 2481

House 4 3 2 Auction 5th July...

Peacefully located at the end of a cul-de-sac is this stunning pavilion style home moments from schools, beaches and Byron Bays town centre. This immaculately...

Premium Lifestyle Property With Golf Course Views

11/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

This large double storey townhouse is in the Byron Links, one of the best resort style complexes in the area. Make the most of all the tranquil resort facilities...

Reno from hell: Builder ordered to pay home owner $140k

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish job, charged $60,000 in variations

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Retirement boom: $10m expansion of St Andrews Ballina

COMFORTABLE LIVING: A digital image of St Andrews' new three-bedroom, double garage townhouses under construction in Ballina.

Construction is set to begin next week.

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!