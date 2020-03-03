Youngsters taking to the greens

BALLINA product Aaron Teys (left) will make his world championship debut when 36 nations contest the 14-day event on the Gold Coast on May 26-June. Here Teys poses with Alstonville bowler and 2019 Bowls NSW Most Improved Bowler of the Year Peter Taylor, who overcame the champ in the 2020 Summerland Singles final at Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina. Photo: Mitchell Craig

BALLINA product Aaron Teys (left) will make his world championship debut when 36 nations contest the 14-day event on the Gold Coast on May 26-June. Here Teys poses with Alstonville bowler and 2019 Bowls NSW Most Improved Bowler of the Year Peter Taylor, who overcame the champ in the 2020 Summerland Singles final at Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina. Photo: Mitchell Craig

INDI Conlan, a youngster who has returned to the local fold after a time with a Brisbane club, is to take on Peter Taylor, the local gun of the moment, in a semi-final of the district singles on Sunday.

Conlan and his twin, Kit, were making a local name for themselves before Kit headed for Sydney and Indi to Brisbane.

In the other semi-final to be played at East Lismore, both 9.30am start, is R Foster v P Sharp. The final in the afternoon.

Other district singles semis are – Reserve at Casino RSM: S Gooley v T Petersen; G Ironfeld v K Scott. Senior at Lennox Head: R Matthews v P Doyle; B Hyde v J Lang.

ALSTONVILLE club is justifiably proud of its star, Peter Taylor, being recognised by Bowls NSW with its Most Improved Bowler of the Year award.

Among his many achievements for the year were the state champion of champions pairs with clubmate Rod McCabe and a close runner-up in the state champion of champions singles. Winning this big double – or even getting so close – is something nobody else has been able to do.

It wouldn’t have surprised if Taylor was awarded the state’s most prestigious title, Bowler of the Year. That accolade went to Kurri Kurri’s Nathan Dawson who won the grand slam of championships in Zone Six – singles, pairs, triples, fours, champion of champions singles and pairs, the NSW state pairs and runner-up in the state triples.

Wow! Taylor can consider himself unlucky coming up in the awards against somebody with a record like that.

BALLINA product Aaron Teys will make his world championship debut when 36 nations contest the 14-day event on the Gold Coast on May 26-June 7. It will be the first time in this event also for Corey Wedlock and Ellen Ryan.

The NSW trio, all in their twenties and all Australian team members, cemented their international places with their performances at top level in the past year.

The remaining seven players in the Australian team for the world championships have 20 world titles between them, including12 gold medals.

Aaron Wilson, who won gold for Australia in his Commonwealth Games debut, will handle the singles responsibility and will have a gold medal to defend in the world pairs gold he won with now retired Brett Wilkie in 2016.

Aron Sherriff will spearhead the triples and fours with the help of Teys and Wedlock.

The last time the world championships were held in Australia, at Adelaide in 2012, Australia scored five gold medals from the eight disciplines.

THE Murray Steamers won $25,000 and an exciting Bowls Premier League televised final in front of their home crowd at Moama club against Melbourne Roys who almost brought off an upset.

With Ryan Bester and Jo Edwards (who missed an earlier game through injury) playing brilliantly, the first set went to the Steamers 6-1 and they seemed to have the game sewn up in the second set until Aaron Wilson’s drive upset the applecart.

It ricocheted off several bowls to give the Melbourne team a four and put them in a position to win the set 11-3. The tightly contested tie-break saw the Murray Steamers take the overall decider 1-0.

The twelfth Bowls Premium League will return to Brisbane club Pine Rivers in November.

THE Most Valuable Player award, Bowls Premier Leagues’ prestigious recognition – won last year by Aaron Teys – had a tie this year, the first time this has happened.

Sydney Lions’ Aaron Sherriff and Melbourne Roys’ Aaron Wilson both polled 30 votes. Wilson scored points in all 14 matches, picking up the top allotment of three in six of the outings. Sherriff missed out on votes in only one game. He had the maximum vote in seven appearances, including six from his final seven games.

FOR the first time, the Open interzone sides championship and the Senior interzone sides championship are to be held concurrently at two Sydney clubs – Grandviews and Olds Park. The championships will get underway on March 10 with the Seniors (60 years and over). The Open will start on March 13.

Grandviews is the main host club. It will have play each day. Olds Park will have the sectional rounds and quarter – finals. The two competitions will bring almost 500 players and officials to the area.

MY VIEW

BOWLS Australia says its compulsory logo program generates income that goes towards employing 18 regional bowls managers and ‘the general development of the game at grassroots level’.

The only thing the logo does for the game at grassroots level is to add to the cost of bowls gear.

Bowls Australia charges manufacturers a hefty licence fee to put the logo on the gear and we’d be gullible to believe this cost isn’t passed on to the consumer.

Helping clubs at grassroots level?

Many clubs that have sunk below grass level have closed their doors without a rush of financial aid from the national fund-gatherer.

As far as regional managers are concerned, perhaps the area they are supposed to cover is too large. How many clubs see the regional manager?

Let’s look at what the logo is: Started on a temporary basis, in the many years this blot on our game has operated it has become little more than a levy that’s making playing the game more costly. Its compulsory nature – wear it or be banned – makes it less acceptable.