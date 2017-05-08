Youngster caught stealing from chemist

A YOUTH has been arrested by police after allegedly commiting a stealing offence straight after talking with officers.

Casino police alleged that a Casino juvenile has attended Casino police station Saturday morning with a friend.

After speaking to police the juvenile left the station attended a chemist in Casino where they allegedly stole some property, Senior Constable David Henderson said..

This was captured on CCTV.

Casino police had no difficulty in identifying the juvenile as they had spoken to them just a few moments earlier, snr const Henderson said.

Police spotted the juvenile a few minutes later in Casino and placed them under arrest.

The juvenile has been charged with one count of larceny and will appear in Casino Childrens Court at a later date.