Youngberry takes out national junior sedan title in Lismore

IN form Brock Youngberry emerged the winner of the Racing Sedans Australia (RSA) Junior Sedan National Championship at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway Saturday night.

Ryley Smith was second while Josh Weir took third. The RSA presented two aged group categories for their national title. Younberry was classified in the All Stars (aged 14-17), while Jaiden Santin won the New Stars (10-14 age) title from Tyler Burnham and Jacob Waller.

The annual Production Sedan East Coast Grand National was also decided and won by Jordan Biviano from Josh Harm and Matthew Layton.

Layton earned his major placing after he transferred into the Grand National final following his runner-up result in the B-Main.

Youngberry worked hard for his Australian title trophy as, in the early stages, it was Weir who set the pace at the head of the field. Connor Reeves slammed the wall after four laps and brought on the yellow light. Weir led away as Jacob Waller and Santin moved into contention. As the race unfolded Youngberry was in third position before he made his winning run. Weir still led with seven and then Youngberry swooped. Jack Murphy rolled his car with five laps remaining and at the restart Youngberry had the lead to the finish.

He recorded the fastest lap of the race with a time of 16.979 seconds and a speed of 84.811 km/h.

Following his Dash event win, National Production Sedan Champion Joel Berkley was offered $500 to attempt GN victory from the back of the 24 car field and he progressed to fifth before he withdrew with 13 laps remaining in the 35-lap GN with a flat tyre.

Biviano did not have it all his own way as Nick Chilcott looked a likely winner. Youngberry eventually forced his way to the front before Chilcott withdrew on lap 22. Despite several stoppages, the battle throughout the field for major positions made this an entertaining race, particularly the dice between Chris Pagel, Josh Arthur, Josh Harm and Berkley.

The last few laps saw the top three running closely in their bid for honours. Biviano posted a fastest lap of 86.068 km/h (16.731 seconds).

Other main event winners were: Josh Boyd (Street Stocks) and Shane Newstead (AMCA Sedans).