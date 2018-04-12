Try a trade for a week with new council program

YOUNG local women are encouraged to try a trade as part of a week-long project designed to support and promote women taking up positions in male-dominated trades.

Richmond Valley Council was hosting 10 female students in years 10-12 from May 14-18 to try a trade of their choice at the council - in civil construction, water operations, engineering, or horticulture.

The council will also offer female staff members the opportunity to participate in Local Government Professionals Women's Leadership Training courses locally.

The week long program will include payment of a Construction Induction (White Card) and safety equipment.

The application can be found online and once you start your online application, you cannot save and return to it later.

1. Complete the questions below, demonstrating your skill, experience and interpersonal suitability for the role.

2. Attach your resume. (You may also attach a cover letter - this is optional). The names of your documents should not contain any characters other than letters, numbers and spaces. Click "Next".

3. Review your application to ensure everything is correct. Click "Confirm" to submit your application.