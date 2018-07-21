‘Horrendous screaming’ as girl, 19, killed

A woman has been killed in a Melbourne apartment building. Picture: Nicole Garmston.

A NINETEEN-year-old woman has been killed in suspicious circumstances after a neighbour heard "horrendous screaming" in a Melbourne CBD apartment complex this morning.

A statement from Victoria Police said Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the young woman's death which has been "deemed suspicious". There are unverified reports the woman was stabbed to death.

Police were called to an address at the EQ Tower on A'Beckett Street about 5.15am following reports of a woman suffering serious injuries. Paramedics attended but the victim died at the scene.

Police sift through rubbish for evidence in Anthony Street. Picture: Nicole Garmston.

Nine News has reported that several nearby residents heard an argument between a man and woman around 2am in Anthony Street, close to the apartment block where the woman was found.

One neighbour, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told reporters she heard "horrendous screaming" coming from the building in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"They were shouting and screaming and the girl's scream was incredibly loud … just screeching," she said.

Police investigate after a woman was killed in Melbourne. Picture: Nicole Garmston.

"Normally I would call the police but they went off down the road.

"But it's not unusual coming from this building.

"So much goes on in the building in the middle of the night with people drunk."

Police appear to be focusing on a specific car near the crime scene. Picture: Nicole Garmston.

The 65-storey EQ Tower is popular as a short term stay destination. The serviced apartment building rents rooms starting from approximately $125 per night. It is not yet clear if the woman was a resident, had booked in as a guest or otherwise.

Outside the building, forensic investigators this morning appeared focused on a green Honda parked on the street and sifted through a rubbish bin where they were seen retrieving a pair of jeans.

A woman has been killed in a Melbourne apartment building. Picture: Nicole Garmston.

A grieving young man approached by media outside the tower asked a cameraman to stop filming, Fairfax reported.

"My friend just died," the man aged in his late teens or early 20s said.

The area was earlier cordoned off but traffic is now moving freely through A'Beckett Street. Nearby, Anthony Street remains closed as police scour the area for evidence.

Police are crawling on the scene in Melbourne where a young woman was killed. Picture: Nicole Garmston

More to come.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

- With AAP

megan.palin@news.com.au | @Megan_Palin