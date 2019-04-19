Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young woman is fighting for her life.
A young woman is fighting for her life.
News

Woman fighting for her life after serious M1 car crash

by Emily Halloran
19th Apr 2019 8:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG woman is fighting for her life after being involved in a serious car crash at Tugun last night.

A man and woman were travelling northbound on the Pacific Motorway about 2.10am when they crashed into a barrier, just before the Currumbin exit, and rolled several times.

It has been reported the crash happened at such a high impact it threw the female passenger out of the vehicle.

Police, critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit were called to the scene.

The woman in her 20s was left with serious head and chest injuries and was transported Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The male driver was not injured.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating the single vehicle crash.

More Stories

Show More
crash editors picks gold coast incident m1 police investigation

Top Stories

    LIST: What's open, what's closed on Good Friday

    premium_icon LIST: What's open, what's closed on Good Friday

    News WE'VE put together a list of which of your favourite restaurants, cafes and supermarkets are open in Lismore, Ballina and Casino.

    Horror crash that killed girl in parents' 'every thought'

    premium_icon Horror crash that killed girl in parents' 'every thought'

    Crime Casino mum and dad speak during babysitter's sentencing

    40,000 records up for sale at vinyl fair

    premium_icon 40,000 records up for sale at vinyl fair

    Whats On Byron Bay Record Fair celebrates 10th year

    Bluesfest Day 1: Blue skies and painful fashion choices

    premium_icon Bluesfest Day 1: Blue skies and painful fashion choices

    Music It was a day of no rain but plenty of love