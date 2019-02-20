Menu
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with assault.
Young woman charged with assault after breaching AVO

Aisling Brennan
20th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
A BALLINA woman is facing assault charges after breaching an AVO.

Ballina police will allege the 21-year-old woman attended a Ballina address where she yelled at one person and assaulted another.

The woman then destroyed a large amount of her own property.

Following the incident, police executed a search warrant at a Cherry Street address on Monday, February 18 where they located the woman.

She was taken to Ballina Police Station and charged with assault and breach of AVO, while four outstanding warrants were also executed.

She was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

