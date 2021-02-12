Menu
A 23-year-old woman has appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court in relation to an alleged sex slave operation.
Crime

Young woman charged over alleged sex abuse slave operation

by Patrick Billings
12th Feb 2021 1:36 PM
A 23-year-old woman has been charged over an alleged sex slave operation in Brisbane.

Hannah Christina Stead, 23, appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today charged with conducting a business involving servitude under and conducting a business of unlawful prostitution under the Queensland Criminal Code.

Police allege her involvement was in 2019.

Hannah Christina Stead, 23.
Her co-accused Matthew James Markcrow, 35, was charged with conducting a business involving servitude, conducting a business of unlawful prostitution and making recordings in breach of privacy.

Police allege women were tattooed, drugged and filmed.

Several women had tattoos saying "Property of Matt M".

Matt Markcrow.
Markcrow's girlfriend Crystal Marie Sawyer, 23, has also been charged with conducting a business of unlawful prostitution and contravene order under the Queensland Criminal Code.

They appeared in court last week.

Crystal Marie Sawyer. Picture: David Clark
Stead was granted bail on she must not Markcrow, Sawyer and five other women and report to Sandgate police station once a week.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.   

