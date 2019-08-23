Young Trojans primed for rugby finals

A CONFIDENT Lennox Head is set to do battle with Casuarina in the Far North Coast rugby union minor semi-final at Maurie Ryan Oval, Lismore, tomorrow.

The Trojans are a young team with only seven players left from the line-up that made it into the grand final last season.

One of those is flanker Jack Tyndall, who returns to the starting side, while Casuarina will be boosted by the return of five-eighth Vitori Buatava and No8 Mitch Planten.

Lennox Head will be the underdogs but they showed glimpses of what they could do in a 29-24 loss to Casuarina last weekend.

It will be the Barbarians' first finals appearance since joining the competition in 2017 and they have a team that can challenge for the title.

"We have a young side but they get on well and they will be primed for this one,” Lennox Head assistant coach Jamie Tredinnick said.

"As a club we're really proud to get both grades into finals in a rebuilding year.

"If the forwards get in and do the work we know we have a backline that can score tries.

"I'd expect a big game from (hooker) John Young, who's led the way all year, and Sean Watkins at flanker.

"Jack Tyndall is another one; he has a bit size and will be handy against a bigger pack.”

The Trojans' forward pack took a hit earlier in the year, losing flankers Sam Dwyer and Hayden Blair for the season.

They will also be down on experience with backline utility Paul Crozier receiving a blue card for a head knock last week which will keep him out for at least a week.

Late season signing Matt Bermingham could prove valuable off the bench with the Trojans scraping into the semi-finals by a single point ahead of Casino.

"We were chasing tries and a bonus point last week instead of just trying to win the game,” Tredinnick said.

"We can't let them get on top early and we've had plenty of games where we play well for long periods.

"A problem has been once we fall off it leads to the other teams running in tries off the back of it.”

Kick-off is 3.15pm.

TEAMS FOR FINALS

FAR NORTH COAST RUGBY UNION

MINOR SEMI-FINALS

(at Maurie Ryan Oval, East Lismore, today)

FIRST GRADE

at 3.15pm

Casuarina Beach: 1 Robert Beacroft, 2 Trent Ryan, 3 Bruce Somerville, 4 Chris Dowling, 5 Elisio Tagidrau, 6 Matthew Worland, 7 Ross Colvin, 8 Mitch Planten, 9 Webb Lillis, 10 Vitori Buatava (c), 11 Corey Morris, 12 Hiroshi Takeyama, 13 Kai George, 14 Graham Dodge, 15 Richard White, 16 Daniel Tilton, 17 Abraham Buatava, 18 Dan Heritage, 19 Henry Bradford, 20 Adam Leach, 21 Timoci Rokosuka, 22 Matt Burgess, 23 Michael Coates. Coach: Mick Hall.

Lennox Head: 1 Angus Langfield, 2 John Young, 3 Jacob Carter, 4 Kurt Orlanno, 5 Callum Jones, 6 Jack Tyndall, 7 Sean Watkins, 8 Mackenzie Winchester, 9 Abe Goldsmith (c), 10 Hugo Marks, 11 Martin McNamara, 12 Billy Goldsmith, 13 Callum S Jones, 14 Rhys Tatum, 15 Sam Fitzgerald, 16 Matthew Bermingham. Coach: Rob Fish

Referee: Matthew Clayton.

Assistant referees: Kevin Twomey, James McElligott.

RESERVE GRADE

(at 1.50pm)

Ballina: 1 Brett Johnston, 2 Matt Lane, 3 Nathan Groves, 4 Zane Barrett, 5 Brad Grono, 6 Callan Vanderstok, 7 Sylvester Fahamokioa, 8 Kye Cribb, 9 Joe Jansson, 10 Nick Brydon, 11 tba, 12 Seamus Reen, 13 Daniel Cotes, 14 Nat Hooper, 15 Cody Campbell, 16 Arthur Penisini, 17 Todd Grono, 18 Jack Reynolds, 19 Shane O'Brien, 20 Beau Milner. Coach: Karl Lupton.

Lennox Head: 1 Rob Roberts, 2 Brad McGoulrick, 3 Robert Josey, 4 Luke Smith (c), 5 Jorelle Yock, 6 Max Marsh-Brown, 7 Jackson Gardnir, 8 Kyle Wilson, 9 Ben Ross, 10 Jack Norman, 11 Brandon Green, 12 Jye Watkins, 13 Toby Creagh, 14 Hugh Sheavils, 15 Willis Parker, 16 Keith Pickett, 17 Lachlan Mackie, 18 Harrison Smith, 19 Caleb Kirchen, 20 Curtis Miles, 21 Mitch Hurford, 22 Sam Powell. Coach: Ben Ross.

Referee: Graham Cook.

Assistant referees: Will Palmer, Joseph Lee.

WOMEN'S SEVENS

(at 1.20pm)

Yamba: 1 Leigh Johnson-Heron, 2 Bobbie- Lee Bright, 3 Mishika Randall, 4 Felicity Whitton, 5 Melanie Laurie, 6 Brooke Anderson, 7 Jessie McConnell, 9 Judy Vesper (c), 11 Nada Khoury, 12 Emily Keys, 13 Franceen Vesper, 14 Kelisha Williams, 15 Shari Cohen (one to be omitted). Coaches: Kris Thomsen, Pat Hughes.

Casino: 1 Sonia Makings, 3 Trevina McGrady, 4 Ava Carr, 5 Kiara Laarhoven, 8 Kelsey Brown, 9 Tallulah Mohammed, 10 Abbey Eggins, 11 Jappirra Torrens (c), 12 Trenell Williams, 17 Tymika Bulmer. Coach: Joey Mohammed.

Referee: Kevin Twomey.

Assistant referees: Bruce Ward, Guy Latham.

PRESIDENT'S CUP

(at 12 noon)

Ballina: 1 Todd Grono, 2 Joel McMahon, 3 Al Barrett, 4 Gary Murphy, 5 Will O'Donnell, 6 Michael Lord, 7 Danny Lickiss, 8 Josh Piercy (c), 9 Beau Cubby, 10 Paul Lynch, 11 James Swain, 12 Matt Lloyd, 13 Joe Cunningham, 14 Jarrod Dover, 15 Joel Noble, 16 Andrew Carson, 17 Cameron McQuhae, 18 Jacob Buckley, 19 Alan Noble, 20 Brett Quinn, 21 Beau Milner, 23 Syd Malietoa. Coach: John Dokter.

Iluka: 1 Matt Lee, 2 Matt Drury, 3 Rob Wake, 4 Nathan Callister, 5 Glenn Ayres, 6 Beau Oestmann, 7 Shaun Laurie (c), 8 Brodie Williams, 9 TJ Kapeen, 10 Jesse Breckenridge, 11 Barney Anderson, 12 Grant Brown, 13 Chris Mitchell, 14 Peter Laurie, 15 Lenny Anderson, 16 Michael Randall, 17 Peter Dunconbe, 18 Zac Newton, 19 Andrew Hickey, 20 John Hickey, 21 Carl Laurie, 22 Ray Laurie, 23 Shaquill Roberts, 24 Isaiah Mutton (one to be omitted). Coaches: Glenn Ayres, Daniel Randall.

Referee: Dylan Harris.

Assistant referees: Peter Brown, Louis Trisley.