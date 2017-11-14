Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tegan Steggall.
Tegan Steggall. Nev Madsen
News

Young Toowoomba architect praised within industry

Meghan Harris
by
21st Dec 2018 11:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG architect graduate is already making a name for herself in the industry, winning a string of award at a recent design festival.

Tegan Steggall works for Aspect Architects and Project Managers in Toowoomba where she is putting her skills into practice after studying for years to achieve her dream of becoming an architect.

Ms Steggall has completed a bachelor of design and her masters of architecture.

Her hard work was recognised at the QUT 2018 Design Festival, Spatial Design Student Awards Ceremony where she took out the QUT School of Design 2018 Australian Institute of Architects QIA Medallion and the Board of Architects Queensland Prize.

She said her favourite aspect of architecture was the constant challenge, with every design solution being different to the last.

"It is so rewarding working closely with a client to find a design outcome which is tailor made, being unique to their personal needs," she said.

"I feel very humbled to win the awards, it is a fantastic way to end what has been a very challenging yet rewarding last year of study.

"It was also wonderful to receive these awards after having completed my last design project within a Toowoomba focused design studio, using the skills I have refined over many years of study to make a potential impact within my own community."

aspect architects study toowoomba toowoomba business university
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Three-car crash at Wollongbar, woman rushed to hospital

    Three-car crash at Wollongbar, woman rushed to hospital

    News THREE vehicles have collided and a woman has been treated by paramedics before being taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

    • 21st Dec 2018 12:10 PM
    'What I did wasn't the smartest thing to do': Ballina man

    premium_icon 'What I did wasn't the smartest thing to do': Ballina man

    Crime The 32-year-old told the court his actions were "stupid”

    • 21st Dec 2018 12:00 PM
    Woman smashes windows at police station

    premium_icon Woman smashes windows at police station

    News Two people arrested over separate incidents

    'Please help this beautiful family': Dad still critical

    'Please help this beautiful family': Dad still critical

    News Husband and father-of-two still critical after skateboard accident

    Local Partners