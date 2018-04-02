Kids take music to a new Frequency at Bluesfest

SOME rising stars of the Northern Rivers were on show at Bluesfest Byron Bay this afteryestreday.

The Local Area High Schools Showcase saw bands from Kadina high School, Byron Bay High School and Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School take to the Juke Joint stage.

Goonellabah-based Kadina High School principal Ian Davies co-ordinates the student bands for the show.

He said it was a great opportunity for the festival to nurture young, local musical talent.

"I think it's a great opportunity for young people in the local area," Mr Davies said.

"Peter Noble the director of Bluesfest has been so supportive in providing opportunities for young people.

"This showcase has been going for 11 years now and for Kadina High, having the opportunity for a group of our Year 9 students to perform on stage at a festival that's recognise internationally, it's absolutely fantastic."

He said it was the seventh or eighth year Kadina High School had been involved.

Frequency- Kadina High Band: Kadina High campus band Frequency performed at Bluesfest

Kadina High School music teacher Virginia Johnstone said she was thrilled to see Year 9 band Frequency perform at Bluesfest.

"It's just a thrill to teach students with such musical talent," she said.

"It's wonderful to give them the opportunity to play on a professional stage surrounded by international artists and using a professional sound crew for their shows.

"It's a huge privilege for us."

Year 9 band Frequency from Kadina High School performed at Bluesfest today. Liana Turner

Frequency lead singer and guitarist Carly Hamshaw said they had been playing together for about two years.

Inspired by Paramore and playing one song from the band along with Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit and two originals, she said they were a little nervous but thrilled to take to the stage at such a renowned festival.

"It's really really good, it's a good stage and a good audience," Carly said.

"This is the first big festival we've performed at. This is the biggest (show) by far."

She said they were grateful to see many fans turn out to support the young bands.

Carly performs alongside her twin Jen (drums), Jaimee Lee, Billy Brown and Gary Mazzer.

Even as they were leaving the stage, Frequency received an invitation to perform at another event.