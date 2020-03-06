Young swimmer shows fine form at Sydney

TRINITY CHAMPION: Trinity Lismore Swim Club athlete Kalani Ellis shone when she took 3rd place in the 13 Girls 50m Backstroke at the Speedo Series on February 29 in Sydney.

TRINITY Lismore Swim Club athlete Kalani Ellis showed finesse when she took a bronze in the 13 Girls 50m backstroke at the Swimming NSW Speedo Sprint Series final on the weekend.

Held at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre Homebush, Sydney, the Swimming North Coast team we selected from the heats swum on February 29 at Lismore and Taree.

Kalani also was part of some strong placings with teammates from other clubs in events, including seventh place in the 13 and Under Girls Freestyle Relay with teammates Tanna Davey (Forster), Tiggi Groves (Kingscliff) and Alanna Bromhead (Trinity), and seventh in the 13 and Under Girls Medley Relay with Trinity colleagues Alanna Bromhead and Zoe Farmer and and Tanna Davey (Forster).

SNC spokeswoman Fay Rowles said the results from both venues were merged together and the best swimmers were selected from each age from 8 to 13 in each of the four swimming strokes.

Rowles said 76 swimmers were selected and represent 23 of the area clubs.

"Well done to all swimmers representing the Swimming North Coast Area at this meet," she said.