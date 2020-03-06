Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRINITY CHAMPION: Trinity Lismore Swim Club athlete Kalani Ellis shone when she took 3rd place in the 13 Girls 50m Backstroke at the Speedo Series on February 29 in Sydney.
TRINITY CHAMPION: Trinity Lismore Swim Club athlete Kalani Ellis shone when she took 3rd place in the 13 Girls 50m Backstroke at the Speedo Series on February 29 in Sydney.
Sport

Young swimmer shows fine form at Sydney

Alison Paterson
6th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRINITY Lismore Swim Club athlete Kalani Ellis showed finesse when she took a bronze in the 13 Girls 50m backstroke at the Swimming NSW Speedo Sprint Series final on the weekend.

Held at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre Homebush, Sydney, the Swimming North Coast team we selected from the heats swum on February 29 at Lismore and Taree.

Kalani also was part of some strong placings with teammates from other clubs in events, including seventh place in the 13 and Under Girls Freestyle Relay with teammates Tanna Davey (Forster), Tiggi Groves (Kingscliff) and Alanna Bromhead (Trinity), and seventh in the 13 and Under Girls Medley Relay with Trinity colleagues Alanna Bromhead and Zoe Farmer and and Tanna Davey (Forster).

SNC spokeswoman Fay Rowles said the results from both venues were merged together and the best swimmers were selected from each age from 8 to 13 in each of the four swimming strokes.

Rowles said 76 swimmers were selected and represent 23 of the area clubs.

"Well done to all swimmers representing the Swimming North Coast Area at this meet," she said.

lismore northern rivers sport sport swimming championships swimming north coast trinity lismore swim club
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      1200 students in isolation

      1200 students in isolation
      • 6th Mar 2020 11:29 AM

      Top Stories

        ‘STUPID’: Mayor slams plan to fix Alstonville black spot

        premium_icon ‘STUPID’: Mayor slams plan to fix Alstonville black spot

        News “IF THEY start work on the on-ramp, I will lie in front of the excavator because it is so dumb.”

        The little church bringing parishioners back into the fold

        premium_icon The little church bringing parishioners back into the fold

        News THE non-denominational, independent service is currently being held fortnightly

        Meet our new RFS area commander

        premium_icon Meet our new RFS area commander

        News She's the first woman in the job, and she has a lot of work to do

        Developers might scrap plans for beloved Nimbin site

        premium_icon Developers might scrap plans for beloved Nimbin site

        News Why are developers threatening to pull the pin after 4-year process?