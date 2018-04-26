Menu
Plastic Free Boy will be on Channel 10's The Project tonight to spread his mission.
Young superhero will be on The Project tonight

JASMINE BURKE
by
26th Apr 2018 12:00 PM

THE Northern Rivers' very own young superhero, Plastic Free Boy, will feature on Channel 10's The Project tonight to spread his mission - making recycling cool for young people.

Arlian Ecker, 12, is on a one-boy mission to save kids' future by educating them about the problems and solutions of plastic pollution.

He said he will be on the show talking about getting his film Plastic Alarm into schools, and talking to customers at Woolworths about using plastic bags.

His films are shown in schools globally, and his message to free the oceans from plastic pollution has already reached thousands.

"My film Plastic Alarm (22min, made 2017) has been educating thousands of kids in primary schools even as as far as a school in Norway about the problems and solutions of plastic pollution,” Arlian said on his GoFundMe page.

A crowdfunding campaign has been set up to help him create his new film Plastic Alarm 2.

It is estimated that by 2050 there is more plastic in the ocean than fish.

Aside from making films, he is also working locally to change how consumers use plastic and disposables.

"Every year 2.7 million disposable coffee cups get used every day in Australia,” Arlian wrote on his Facebook.

"We would like to create a campaign where cafes give our cups to their regular clients for free with the agreement to pay up to 50 cents each coffee purchased from then on to pay off and pay forward for others to have their own Keep Cup.

"Please contact us if you are interested in joining our campaign.”

Watch Arlian on The Project at 6.30pm tonight.

