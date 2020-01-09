Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STARS: Elisha Lodge as Emma Fairfax and Declan Lodge as Dr Dolittle.
STARS: Elisha Lodge as Emma Fairfax and Declan Lodge as Dr Dolittle.
News

Young stars on musical production

Javier Encalada
9th Jan 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLINA Players Youth Production for 2020, Dr Dolittle Junior, is a real family affair for the Lodge family.

Mother Kristen is the Choreographer, son Declan plays the title role and daughter Elisha plays the feisty Emma Fairfax.

All three have appeared on the Players’ stage in the last few years.

Kristen played Buttercup in 2018’s HMS Pinafore, but these are the first principal roles for Declan and Elisha.

The Youth Productions are a great training ground for up-and-coming talent and Ballina Players is proud of the talent that has been nurtured this way since 2006 when they produced Worzel Gummidge.

Since then, they have produced Grease, High School The Musical, The Little Mermaid and, in 2019, Beauty & The Beast.

Director Peter Harding and musical director Karen Goodsell are reveling with the opportunity to work with 8-15-year olds.

In the story, Emma Fairfax is the niece of the local magistrate General Bellowes, and after a sour confrontation with Dr Dolittle, accuses him of animal theft.

Her uncle tries to have Dr Dolittle committed to an asylum on the grounds of insanity, but, after a search for the Great Sea Snail, Emma discovers Dolittle’s intelligence and kindness, and convinces corrupt uncle Bellowes in The Voice Of Protest to reconsider and find him innocent.

Dr Dolittle Jr runs from Friday January 10 to Sunday January 19 for eight performances.

Wednesday to Friday performances are at 7pm while Saturday and Sunday shows are at 2pm.

Tickets are $25/adult, $15/child 16 & under. Family tickets are $70. Tickets are available for purchase from Just Funkin Music store on River St Ballina (near pedestrian lights) by cash or card ($2/ticket booking fee) on 6686 2440, or online at www.ballinaplayers.com.au by credit card (no fee).

ballina ballina players dr dolittle jr whatson
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Charges downgraded, man sentenced for street incident

        premium_icon Charges downgraded, man sentenced for street incident

        Crime The 31-year-old claimed to have been trying to help a woman he believed was in danger.

        How this controversial Lennox DA got approved

        premium_icon How this controversial Lennox DA got approved

        Council News AN AMENDED version of a long-disputed development application has now been approved...

        ‘Unacceptable’: Kevin Hogan slams NBN delays

        premium_icon ‘Unacceptable’: Kevin Hogan slams NBN delays

        News LISMORE residents are furious about the “creeping timeline” of the long-awaited...

        Five of the best beachside homes on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Five of the best beachside homes on the Northern Rivers

        News Get in quick if you want to snap up one of these amazing properties