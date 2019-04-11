Young songwriters to shine this weekend

FIFTEEN young songwriters have been chosen by a panel of judges to perform live at this year's Lismore Young Songwriters Competition Finalist's Showcase.

The finalists are from Byron Bay, Mullumbimby, Lismore, Lennox Head, Grafton, Evans Head and places in between.

They will battle it out for more than $11,500 worth of prizes at the Showcase this Friday at Studio One29, Southern Cross University.

Lismore Young Songwriters committee member, Madeline Seely of Social Futures, said prizes on offer included professional RODE microphones, double passes to Splendour in the Grass, mastered track recordings at Rockinghorse Studios, SAE Institute Byron Bay, and Southern Cross University, a fantastic stereo system from The Audio Room, paid gigs at Crankfest Youth Festival, and the Lismore Lantern Parade and more.

"Ït's such a great opportunity for our budding musicians to get their name out there, but also to win some real prizes for their talent which can help launch their career," Madeline said.

"The Finalists Showcase is popular and tickets to last year's event sold out quickly. It's a free event but it's important to reserve a ticket well in advance so you don't miss out."

A member of this year's judging panel, musician Kate Stroud said it was a difficult task narrowing down all 50 song entries to just 15 finalists.

"There was a fair bit of passionate debate in the judging room this year as the standard of entries was particularly high. I'm really looking forward to live judging at the finalist showcase, it will be an exciting night for sure," Ms. Stroud said.

The 2019 finalists are

Abigail Jones with Goodbye Now

Benja Meek with Breaking Through

Chelsea Storm with Alive

Chloe Haber with Warm Water

Freya Cotterill with Inner Thoughts of a Sad Teen

Hannah Parrington with Dive

Hunnybee with Meant to Be

Huie Marley with Can't Help but Love It

Jessica Maree with Keep Walking

Jordan Irish with Devil in Disguise

Kai Prikulis with What Have We Got to Lose

Khan Bainbridge with Rainbows in Nagasaki

Mia Sansom with Easy

Mykaela Jay with Little Lights

Room 19 with Sharon

Tickets are available now at https://lyscfinalistshowcase2019.eventbrite.com.au

The Lismore Young Songwriters Competition is run in partnership by Social Futures, headspace Lismore, The Northern Rivers Conservatorium and Southern Cross University with thanks to grant funding from Lismore City Council.