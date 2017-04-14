Young songwriters ready to shine

AWARDED: The 2016 Male Young Songwriter of the Year, AKA Lui, is presented with his award.

THE 8th annual Lismore Young Songwriters Competition Awards will be held in Lismore next week.

The finalists have been selected from more than 50 entries from across the region, with the nominees performing throughout the evening.

The competition, open to regional young people aged 12-25, is a stepping stone to bigger and brighter things in the world of music.

In 2016, Hannah Parrington won Female Young Songwriter of the Year and AKA Lui received the male award.

This year the finalists are:

Folk/Pop

Lorelai: At 15, Lorelai has a wide taste in music, ranging from Aretha Franklin and The Rolling Stones to Banks and Chet Faker.

AKA Lui: Aged 23, this young artist brings pieces of peace from far-reaching regions and tosses them into a melting pot of sonic bliss.

Maple: The winners of Bluesfest Grommet Busking Competition 2016 and the Director's Pick in the Youth Mentorship Awards at Mullumbimby Music Festival 2015, this duo of sisters from Clunes performs a variety of originals and covers.

Urban / Electronic

Ladyslug: Ladyslug are a melting pot of eclectic nu-soul. Formed in February 2016, this Lismore band released its debut EP last November.

Hudson Taig: This 15 year-old electronic music producer has been creating music since he was 12. Some artists that influence him are Flume, Mura Masa, Slumberjack and Kilter, among others.

Prysm: Fynn Barker is a 17-year-old music producer attending Richmond River making electronic indie pop music.

Human Rights

Vamasi: Aged 21 and hailing from North Lismore, Vamasi is a producer/rapper known for crafting music that is medicinal to the mind and live performances that lift the spirit.

Rock/Indie

East Atlantic: East Atlantic is a three-piece heavy rock band from Byron Bay. They are all in Year 9 at Byron Bay High School and won the band section of the Mullumbimby Music Festival Youth Mentorship in 2016.

Kazya K: Self- expression and self- destruction go hand in hand, and this is shown through Kazya's writing style.

Melted Couch: The band formed by classmates at Richmond River High School is becoming a permanent fixture in local music gigs.

Punk / Metal

Masochist: Masochist is a socially-conscious punk band that promotes a safe and inclusive space, empowering women and minorities in not only music, but in all life.

Kazya K: The self-confessed "messy, quirky and sarcastically sweet" 24-year-old Kazya K is raw and passionate in her music.

Melted Couch: Formed by five friends to express themselves and because being in a band sounded really fun, Melted Couch nurtured their passion for music.

At The Deck, Southern Cross University, on Thursday, April 20, from 6pm.