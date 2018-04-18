Young Songwriters give voice to talent

TWO talented pianists have taken out this year's Lismore Young Songwriters Competition in front of a packed auditorium at Southern Cross University.

But, according to guest judge and singer-songwriter Diana Anaid, all the performances that took place on campus at StudioOne29 last Friday were "absolutely outstanding”.

The 15-year-old Ella Fitzgerald inspired singer-songwriter Monica Brandolini and 15-year-old Tahi White from Koonorigan took out the top performers, winning $2500 worth of mastered track recording from Rockinghorse Studios, a double three day pass to Splendour in the Grass, a RØDE AI-1 Complete Studio Kit (worth $499), a 12 month access to APRA AMCOS songwriting workshops at Southern Cross University as well as a double pass to NORPA performance of Viral and free entry to the 2018 NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards.

Monica Brandolini is from Lismore and the Byron Shire and won with her song, Bombinate, creating a soulful, heartfelt and a varying colourful sound with her voice and the

piano.

The 2018 Lismore Young Songwriters Competition winner Monica Brandolini. Rebecca Rushbrook

Tahi has been composing since the age of 13 and won with his song Change.

His music is described as dark with dystopian themes.

He said he felt "extremely privileged to have won the competition as all the entries were amazing”.

"I am honoured and humbled to have competed against such talented people in the area,” Tahi said.

"It was such a good experience and a huge confidence boost and I would definitely encourage everyone to enter their songs next year.”

The 2018 Lismore Young Songwriters Competition winner, Tahi. Rebecca Rushbrook

Goonellabah band Frequency took out both the People's Choice Award and the Judges Discretionary Award with Reeled In, winning more than $1000 in prizes, including sound recording, a professional photography shoot with NATSKY and a paid gig on the Heartbeats Festival Stage at the Lismore Lantern Parade.

Diana Anaid said it was wonderful to be able to pass on the same sort of support she was given when she started out as a young musician in the region.

"It was clearly evident at the Young Songwriters Comp, the abundance of rising talent on the North Coast, and the outstanding support that the community has for the arts and for our young people,” she said.

"It was a pleasure and an honour to be involved.

"I look forward to next year!”

The rest of the runners-up won more than $300 worth of prizes including music equipment, workshops and passes and entry into the 2018 NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards.

Judging alongside Anaid was Grinspoon guitarist, Pat Davern, Teddy Rhodes, Kate Stroud, Shelly Brown, Paul Pilsnenics from Rockinghorse Studios, Darren 'Sideshow' Bridge and a youth representative from headspace Lismore.