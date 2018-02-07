Young Songwriters Competition open for entries

IF YOU fancy yourself as a songwriter then it's time to pen a song for the annual Lismore Young Songwriters Competition.

The Lismore Young Songwriters Competition helps regional young songwriters to showcase their song writing and performance talents with a finalists performance and awards night held during Youth Week in April.

This year's competition will be huge, with a stack of prizes including RØDE Microphones, paid live gigs and professional recording time.

All Northern Rivers residents aged 12-25 years can enter and this year's categories are:

. Jazz / Soul / Funk

. Punk / Metal

. Urban / Electronic / Hip Hop

. Folk / Country / Blues

. Pop / Rock / Indie

You can enter as many songs as you like until 5pm on March 26.

Three finalists will be chosen per category to perform at the awards night in front of the judging panel and a live audience.

The judges will award a best male and a best female songwriter of the year and also winners for each category.

There will also be a People's Choice Award. This year, our finalists will battle it out at Southern Cross University's flagship performance and production facility - Studio One29 on Friday April 13.

Event coordinator, Amanda Shoebridge said: "We are consistently amazed at the quality of the entries we receive and it is a great privilege to help support new and exciting young songwriters in our region”.

"If you know a young person with a knack for song writing, encourage them to give it a go.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to meet other young songwriters and to connect with mentors in the industry.

"There are also fabulous professional development opportunities available and prizes up for grabs which can help kickstart a career in the music industry.”

To enter the competition, submit your entry in MP3 format with lyrics attached as a Word document, include an artist photo and bio and email to lismoresongcomp@gmail.com

The Lismore Young Songwriters Competition is proudly supported by Social Futures, headspace Lismore, Southern Cross University, The Northern Rivers Conservatorium, The Youth Connections Clubhouse and The NCIEA Dolphin Awards with thanks to sponsors RØDE Microphones, Crankfest, NORPA and Lismore City Council.

For more information phone Amanda Shoebridge on (02) 6617 0001 or email amanda.shoebridge@socialfutures.org.au