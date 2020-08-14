Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
27/05/2003 LIBRARY: MAY 27, 2003 : A man smokes marijuana recreationally in Toronto, 27/05/03. The federal government moved to eliminate criminal penalties for simple possession of marijuana, but promised a tougher line against growers and dealers. / Canada / Crime / Drug / Smoking / Cannabis / Generic / Joint
27/05/2003 LIBRARY: MAY 27, 2003 : A man smokes marijuana recreationally in Toronto, 27/05/03. The federal government moved to eliminate criminal penalties for simple possession of marijuana, but promised a tougher line against growers and dealers. / Canada / Crime / Drug / Smoking / Cannabis / Generic / Joint
Crime

Young single mum admits to possessing dangerous drug

Kerri-Anne Mesner
14th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SINGLE mother who recently moved to Rockhampton to be closer to her younger siblings was busted with marijuana and a water pipe.

Alexandrea-Louis Maree Oberle, 24, pleaded guilty on August 10 to one count each of possessing marijuana and a water pipe.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police executed a search warrant on a Kingaroy residence on June 11 with Oberle declaring the water pipe and a plastic container containing less than a gram of marijuana as hers.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Nicholas said Oberle was a single mum to a two-year-old and was expecting her second child in March 2021.

Community Newsletter SignUp

She said her client was not using marijuana any more.

Ms Nicholas said Oberle had moved to Rockhampton to be closer to her younger siblings.

Oberle was fined $750 and no conviction was recorded.

More Stories

marijuana rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman ‘haunted’ by horrific crash that killed her husband

        Premium Content Woman ‘haunted’ by horrific crash that killed her husband

        News AFTER the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter saved her life, Kirsty Stephenson is asking people to help them in return.

        • 14th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
        Tributes flow after death of former Richmond Valley mayor

        Tributes flow after death of former Richmond Valley mayor

        News "He was a visionary, always thinking about town improvements"

        EXPLAINED: How the border changes affect Tweed Hospital

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: How the border changes affect Tweed Hospital

        News Health District’s top boss squashed concerns hospital could close

        • 14th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
        Second arrest over armed robbery at Evans Head

        Premium Content Second arrest over armed robbery at Evans Head

        News POLICE allege the two men threatened staff of a licenced premises with a knife and...