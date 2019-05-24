Young singer hits high notes for The Voice

ON STAGE: Amanuael Visser, who grew up on the Northern Rivers, stuns the judges during his blind audition in the 2019 series of The Voice Australia.

ON STAGE: Amanuael Visser, who grew up on the Northern Rivers, stuns the judges during his blind audition in the 2019 series of The Voice Australia.

NORTHERN Rivers teen Amanuael Visser was a surprise addition to Monday's blind auditions on the first episode of The Voice Australia 2019.

The young man, who will turn 18 shortly, performed Midnight Train to Georgia, the 1973 hit by Gladys Knight & The Pips, and received a three-chair turn, with Kelly Rowland, Boy George and Guy Sebastian willing to take him on their teams.

Amanuael decided to go for Team Kelly, lead by the former Destiny's Child singer.

The young man grew up in the Byron Shire, after he was adopted when he was eight months old from his homeland of Ethiopia.

He has been working in regional Victoria trying to further his music career, but his family is back living in Byron Bay.

Amanuael knows he is destined for the stage as he's been singing since he was one year old.

In 2016, he travelled to Los Angeles to meet singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett, the writer of Michael Jackson's Man in the Mirror, and was given the opportunity to record Such A One, a song that was also written for Jackson, but never released.

The Northern Rivers community has known of Amanuael's singing skills for a long time.

He was part of the cast of Young Talent Time back in 2011, and has featured in Christmas Carols and other Northern Rivers public events over the years.

Amanuael (corr) Visser, 10, of Tyagarah set to wow the crowds with his singing on Young Talent Time. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star Jay Cronan