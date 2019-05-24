Young Sean is an inspiration

FOR many people with clubfoot, simple tasks can be difficult and improbable - particularly soccer.

But for Suffolk Park junior Sean Howard-McCann, with the help of his club and local community, the condition is not holding him back.

Clubfoot is the common name for congenital talipes equinovarus.

Since two weeks after his birth, Sean, now 12, has had a number of surgeries in an attempt to stretch his feet to face in the correct direction.

The procedures have had limited success.

It meant he needed leg braces to get around comfortably but they were not compliant with the laws of game.

Recently, however, Sean has taken possession of custom-made football boots worth $2750 which support his condition and adhere to the laws of soccer.

Suffolk Park club member and Pararoos star Ben Roche has been one of the main contributors, helping raise $1500 of the cost through the Lord's Taverners Northern NSW branch.

Sean's coach and club president Tai Lonergan said the young player was an inspiration.

"He is a champion in our eyes,” Lonergan said.

"Sean works hard for his teammates and is one of the first to put his hand up to fill in for opposition teams if they are short - and he works just as hard then.

"He is fair, competitive and lifts and supports all the players around him. It makes me a happy coach each week.

"I believe he could be wearing the green and gold for a number of sports in the coming years, but hopefully we can keep him in football.”

Sean also competes in athletics where he won a silver medal at national level for children with disabilities.

Through all of the challenges, parents John and Olivia said Sean had never considered himself "in any way different” and had never let his condition define him.

"He has never complained and doesn't see himself as disabled or deformed,” Mr McCann said.

"He has such a special soul and inspires so many children and adults.

"One of my most precious moments was hearing how his whole school cheered him across the finish line in their cross-country.

"His teacher told me she had tears streaming down her face.”

Suffolk Park FC will hold a fund- raiser on Saturday, June 22, at the Byron Bay Golf Club.

If you can help with raffle prizes or donations, contact the soccer club at info@suffolkparkfc.com