Front-rower Matt Bentley will be a key man for Marist Brothers under-18s in the NRRRL elimination semi-final today.
Young Rams may have what it takes in NRRRL

by Mitchell Craig
18th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
LOCK Brody Jones and front-rowers Matt Bentley and Blake Macrae will play key roles for Marist Brothers in the NRRRL Under-18s elimination semi-final today.

The Rams will take on Lower Clarence at Stan Sercombe Oval, Murwillumbah.

"They're a pretty big side and that might play into our favour if the heat knocks them around,” coach Mark Robotham.

"Our boys are really looking forward to it and we're pretty confident in what they can do.

"Brody Jones has had a great season and he'll be very important along with our front-rowers Blake and Matt.

"We've had some good wins this year and probably lost a few that we should have won.

"But we're basically a first- year side and all except about two can play again next year.

"Finals are completely different and we have a good bunch of kids that will put everything into it.”

All roads in the Under-18s finals will likely lead to the minor premiers, Ballina Seagulls, who have lost only one game this season.

The Seagulls are also aiming for a third consecutive premiership under coach Greg Barnes.

Kick-off is 11.45am.

Kyogle plays Murwillumbah in the reserve grade elimination semi-final while the Mustangs take on Tweed Coast in the women's league tag.

