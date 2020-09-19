Menu
One person was taken to hospital after an injury was sustained at a sports match this afternoon.
News

Young player flown to hospital after serious injury

Javier Encalada
19th Sep 2020 1:54 PM | Updated: 2:52 PM
UPDATE 2.35PM: AN ATHLETE playing in the Far North Coast Rugby Union women;s grand final has been transoprted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to hospital.

A WLSRH spokesman said they were called earlier today to the Ballina Rugby Grounds.

"At the scene the aircraft medical crew treated a young female who was injured in a tackle," he said.

"She has been airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital with suspected spinal injuries.

"She is reported to be in a stable condition."

PARAMEDICS have attended a sports match after a young player sustained a serious neck injury.

A spokesman for NSW Ambulance confirmed a call received after 12.15pm today at a West Ballina sports field.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was also called to the field.

The 22-year old female player was flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the injury was sustained during a game between Ballina and Evans Head teams.

More to come.

