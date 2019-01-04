Young person charged after MDMA, LSD seized

A young person will face Ballina Children's Court after allegedly being found with drugs and cash.

A YOUNG person will face court after a New Year's Eve drug arrest.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said police had reason to speak to the juvenile on Compton Dr at East Ballina about 7.15pm that evening.

Police will allege a search of the young person's property revealed six MDMA tablets, one tab of LSD and cash.

The young person was taken to Ballina Police Station and charged with drug supply and possession and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

They will face Ballina Children's Court later this month.