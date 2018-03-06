Technology helping get kids on the road and into jobs

The Driving Simulator will help prepare young people with a disability for work in Regional NSW.

The Driving Simulator will help prepare young people with a disability for work in Regional NSW.

FINDING a job in regional NSW is challenging with one-in-three young people unemployed, but add a disability and an inability to drive and employment can seem like an insurmountable challenge.

However, this challenge will be made easier for these young people thanks to a Community Building grant from Lismore MP Thomas George and a post-flood recovery donation from the regional Telstra branch.

The donations have enabled the purchase of a state-of-the-art driving simulator for the participants of local disability services provider, REDinc.

The simulator will help prepare local young people with a disability for the world of work through developing must-have driving skills in order to get to their job around Northern NSW.

The simulator includes numerous programs that can be personalised to the driver's skill set.

Simulator drivers can even experience for themselves how to drive defensively; throwing up random on-the-road challenges.

The simulator even comes with beer goggles so that drivers can experience how alcohol affects judgement when driving.

REDinc Work and Training Coordinator Mitch Halligan said they already had 12 young people with a disability eager to start learning immediately.

"It is tremendously exciting for the young people at REDinc to have the opportunity to prepare themselves for driving with this driving simulator," Mr Halligan said.

"At REDinc we have many participants who have work and training goals and dreams. This simulator will enable them to get the skills they need to be able to access meaningful employment in a regional area by learning crucial driving skills.

"This is an incredible opportunity for the young people at REDinc and we offer our heartfelt gratitude to Thomas George MP, Michael Marom, Regional Manager of Telstra and as well, Joel Nielson of Safe Drive Training."