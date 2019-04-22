Menu
Rabbits Eat Lettuce party organisers.
Young pair revealed as victims of music festival tragedy

22nd Apr 2019 3:33 PM
A 22-YEAR-OLD woman from Nambour and a 24-year-old man from Maleny have been identified as the pair that tragically died at a festival outside Warwick between midnight at 9.30 this morning

The young pair were sharing a tent at Rabbits Eat Lettuce and were found dead by other festival-goers, a Queensland Police spokesman said.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner after the deaths were ruled non-suspicious.

Speculation over the involvement of drugs arose while cars poured out of Cherrabah Resort this morning, but a police spokesman declined to comment on whether police were investigating drugs as the cause of death.

Revellers leaving the festival this morning told the Daily News speculation was rife drugs may have played a part in the deaths, but police have refused to comment further.

"They are awaiting test results to assist in determining the cause of death," the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, festival-goers have expressed their shock at the news.

"It is a tragedy of course," Julia Hughes said.

 

Festival-goers Lizard Aroyan, Julia Hughes and Jake McKenny have expressed their shock after two young people were found dead at Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival near Warwick on the Southern Downs.
"Somebody's mum got that phone call."

Ms Hughes said she didn't blame the festival, which was relocated from Kippenduff to Elbow Valley for the first time this year after a court battle with New South Wales Police.

"The festival people don't encourage you to take drugs or do anything dangerous," she said.

"There are kids that go there."

In a statement, the festival's organisers passed on their condolences to the pair's family and friends. They said the wellbeing and safety of patrons was their number one priority.

"Our thoughts and concerns are predominantly for their wellbeing and privacy during this time," the statement read.

"It is truly heartbreaking to lose some beautiful souls that we consider part of our extended family."

 

Warwick Police breath tested drivers on the road out of Cherrabah Resort.
