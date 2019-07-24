Young Nimbin ref is one to watch

OFFICIALS APPLAUDED: Nimbin teenager Arky Ryall is one of the top young referees coming through from Football Far North Coast.

OFFICIALS APPLAUDED: Nimbin teenager Arky Ryall is one of the top young referees coming through from Football Far North Coast. Steve Mackney

NORTHERN NSW Football in partnership with Newcastle Permanent Building Society is using this week as Newcastle Permanent Referee Recognition Week for 2019.

The initiative is aimed at highlighting the important role that match officials have in the game.

Match officials are too often criticised for their efforts and the whole football community is urged to make a special effort this week to acknowledge the contribution they make.

Local referee Arky Ryall from Nimbin is one such referee who epitomises the type of person who steps forward to meet the challenge of officiating.

The 17-year-old Trinity student began refereeing last year and despite her seemingly limited experience as a match official, she has very quickly proven herself as an up-and-coming talent.

To align with Referee Recognition Week, she has been named as the Newcastle Permanent Referee of the Month for July in this region, chosen from almost 150 match officials.

In just her first season, Arky proved herself to be capable as an assistant referee on higher grade senior fixtures and at the end of the season her ability meant that she was appointed as an assistant referee on the FFNC women's premier division grand final.

Senior officials say Arky has impressed many with the professionalism, positive attitude and dedication she brings to the role.

This whistle blower has been identified as a likely candidate to attend the next Northern NSW Football Match Officials Talented Officials Program Camp to support her potential progression as a referee.

It confirms her status already as a great role model for other younger match officials to look up to and she is a worthy recipient of the referee of the month.

Newcastle Permanent CEO Bernadette Inglis highlighted the importance Referee Recognition Week held within the partnership.

"Newcastle Permanent's decade-long partnership with community football is integral in supporting the communities in which we operate and is aligned with our community ideals of creating happier, healthier lives for young families,” Ms Inglis said.

Football Far North Coast general manager Steve Mackney added his endorsement to the contribution made by officials like Arky.

"The game continues to grow locally with 7200 players this season and we need to work collaboratively to encourage more match officials to part of community football,” Mr Mackney said.

"Values of respect and empathy are each promoted as we applaud the preparedness for people to officiate in our game.”

Information about becoming a referee can be found online; https://footballfarnorthcoast.com.au/referee- headquarters/