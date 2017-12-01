Young netballer selected for state team

FOCUS: Alsttonville netballer Leilani Rohweder has been selected in the NSW Under-17 team.

ALMOST a decade of hard work has paid off for Alstonville netballer Leilani Rohweder after being selected in the New South Wales Under-17s.

Rohweder will play for the state team in the national championships in Adelaide in April.

She produced a strong performance in trials at Armidale before three more stages of the selection process in Sydney.

The goal defence / goal keeper managed her way into the team which started with more than 300 players to a final squad of 12.

It was a long trial process and the first time Rohweder had attempted to break into the state team after years of excelling at club, school and North Coast level.

The 16-year-old Alstonville High School student and a player from Newcastle are the only representatives from outside Sydney.

"It's exciting to be able to represent the region considering not everyone gets the chance to do this," Rohweder said.

"I'm really proud that I stayed committed over the years and kept building towards this.

"It was quite nerve- racking given the amount of work I'd put in and the fact that most of the girls there already knew each other.

"You just have to try to fit in somewhere and the feedback I got from the the coaches was they were happy with my commitment to the ball and how focused I was.

"I enjoy the physical side of the game to some extent but I'm definitely towards the shorter end of the scale (at state)."

Rohweder started out as an eight-year-old playing for the Alstonville-Wollongbar club in the Ballina District Netball Association.

She has played in the Lismore association for the past five seasons, lining up in Division 1 with Daleys, who won the grand final this year.

She has been coached by Rod Butterfield for agility and speed work through the North Coast Academy of Sport while Julie Patston and Rachelle Watson have also been major influences.

The NSW team will train every weekend in Sydney starting from January until the nationals.

"This was a rigorous selection process but we were rewarded with a fantastic insight into the depth of talent we have across NSW," state pathways manager Margaret Hamley said.

"To have so many talented netballers engaged and show- ing a huge passion for representing NSW at national level is hugely heartening.

"NSW has a proud history at the championships and it is there that we see many future Swifts, Giants and Diamonds players and coaches come through the ranks."