Young mother slammed for stolen-car joyride

Amber Hooker
25th Mar 2019 3:09 PM
A YOUNG mother involved in a stolen-car joyride while on probation was slammed for "giving the finger to the system".

Aged 20 with a seven-page criminal history, Cheyenne Jade Barr pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court to the unlawful use of a motor vehicle, receiving tainted car keys and obstructing police officers.

The court heard the victim reported her car stolen from a Nambour home on February 7, after she left it in the garage with the keys in the ignition as she unpacked groceries.

The woman returned to find it stolen about 2.30pm, and by about 4pm witnesses reported the stolen car had driven erratically through school zones before it fishtailed and crashed into a curb.

All five occupants, including two juveniles, fled the scene and sparked a police foot chase, before all were found that afternoon at a Bli Bli bus stop, with Barr in possession of the stolen keys.

 

The court heard Barr, of Caloundra, had been a passenger at the time and the driver had handed her the keys as they ran.

Defence lawyer Ben Rynderman told the court Barr's criminal offending peaked in 2017 when she had a "significant drug addiction", but that her offending had "de-escalated" since she had a child, now aged two.

The court heard since 2016, Barr had served time in prison for dishonesty offences, failed an intensive corrections order and been sentenced to periods of parole, probation and suspended prison sentences.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said if she had been driving on February 7 she would serve actual time behind bars, "baby or not", before he sentenced Barr to six months' imprisonment for unlawful use and a concurrent one month for possessing the keys, released on immediate parole.

She was convicted and not further punished for running from police, and breaching her bail curfew in February.

