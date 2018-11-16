Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HELPING HAND: Claire Middleton with her daughter Ava Slattery and fiance Brandon Slattery are overwhelmed by the support the Toowoomba community has provided to help her through her battle leukaemia.
HELPING HAND: Claire Middleton with her daughter Ava Slattery and fiance Brandon Slattery are overwhelmed by the support the Toowoomba community has provided to help her through her battle leukaemia. Contributed
News

Young mother has community in her corner

Sean White
by
5th Apr 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DALBY woman Emilie Topp is floored by the support the community has shown Claire Middleton through her friend's diagnosis of leukaemia.

Ms Middleton was diagnosed with leukaemia in January. Ms Topp and her family decided to hold a charity high tea at Gips Restaurant tomorrow to help Ms Middleton and her young family.

Ms Topp said the idea of the event, which is now booked out, was to help her friend while she was in Brisbane for treatment.

"We spent five weeks organising the event which will be a high tea and a raffle," she said.

"The funds raised will be donated directly to the Ms Middleton's family who have also indicated they would like to give some back to the foundation for the help they have provided."

Ms Topp and Ms Middleton's friendship began when they started high school together at St Ursula's College.

"A few of our past teachers from the school have also helped with fundraising," Ms Topp said.

The raffle prizes donated by Toowoomba businesses such as The Green House Toowoomba, Ivy Designer Locations, Cropt and more.

Ms Topp said it was overwhelming seeing the community support.

"Claire has also been overwhelmed with the amount of support people have provided for her family," she said.

WANT TO SEE EXCLUSIVE SUBSCRIBER CONTENT? MAKE SURE YOU JOIN OUR NEW FACEBOOK GROUP.

charity event high tea leukaemia foundation toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man accused of fire appeared 'very intoxicated', court hears

    premium_icon Man accused of fire appeared 'very intoxicated', court hears

    Crime THE Tabulam man, 52, has denied any involvement in lighting the fire, which burnt through 12 hectares last year and came "within metres" of his home.

    Community rallies behind victims of Ballina house fire

    premium_icon Community rallies behind victims of Ballina house fire

    News At least five people have lost everything because of the fire

    Mother's anguish leads to warning signs at dangerous track

    premium_icon Mother's anguish leads to warning signs at dangerous track

    News Community calls for safety warnings to be installed at Cape Byron

    Rainfall difficult to predict over autumn: BOM

    premium_icon Rainfall difficult to predict over autumn: BOM

    Weather Rainfall totals for 2019 drastically below average