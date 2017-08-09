Young man faces sentencing over crash that killed two

A YOUNG man charged over a high speed crash which killed two is expected to be committed for sentencing when he next appears in court.

Ben Vincent Knight, 22, appeared briefly in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday where he was represented by barrister Sophie Anderson.

Ms Anderson requested a two-week adjournment of the matter before Magistrate David Heilpern.

"There still is an issue with the facts that is being ironed out but it's likely to proceed to a committal on the next occasion," she said.

Knight was allegedly at the wheel of an unregistered high performance sports car when it crashed on the Mt Lindesay Highway north of Woodenbong on September 27 last year.

There were four passengers in the car: a 17-year-old boy and girl, a 16-year-old boy, and a 22-year-old man, as well as Knight, who was then aged 21.

After the crash the 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man were airlifted to hospitals in Brisbane but they died three days later.

Knight, and a 17-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy were treated at the scene before being taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

In January Knight was charged with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and one count of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and the alternative charges of negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He was also charged with using an unregistered vehicle, not complying with provisional restrictions on a high performance vehicle, driver and passengers not wearing seatbelts, and driver occupying seats where seatbelts not fitted.

The matter will return to Lismore Local Cout on August 22 for a committal for sentencing.